'Here to support you:' Salvation Army, Pick 'n Save team up for school supply collection

Businesses and organizations in southeastern Wisconsin are teaming up to make back-to-school a bit easier, helping students start the year prepared whether they're learning in-person or virtually.

Grabbing everything you need off of store shelves may not be that easy for some families; adding school supplies to the shopping list while already on a tight budget can be problematic.

"It's a hard time to be a parent," said Emilie Williamson with Roundy's. "We want to be here to support you any way we can."

Williamson said that is why Pick 'n Save teamed up with the Salvation Army to help kids with their back-to-school needs.

"School looks different now, so whatever school looks like for you, there are things you are going to need to be successful," Williamson said.

Supply kits are packed with basic necessities such as pencils and glue.

"It's only $7.99. If you want to, you can take it home, use it or donate it to an organization of your choice," said Williamson. "A lot of people feel like they want to do something, looking for a way to help."

To make things easy, after you purchase a supply kit -- just drop it in the donation bin. The Salvation Army picks up the contributions regularly.

"This will go right to the Salvation Army. Last year they, supplied school supplies to 3,500 children in the southeastern Wisconsin area," Williamson said.

The Salvation Army distributes the supply kits as part of its food box distribution, with the help of other community organizations. Teachers and community organizations can request school supplies, if needed, Williamson said.

It's another way to show you care during the COVID-19 crisis.