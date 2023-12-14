Herb-seasoned rib roast with red wine pan sauce: recipe

If you're looking to make a dinner that makes your family and guests feel special – we've got you covered. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to show us how to make rib roast with red wine.

Herb-seasoned rib roast with red wine pan sauce

INGREDIENTS:

1 well-trimmed beef rib roast (2 ribs), small end, chine (back) bone removed (4 to 6 pounds)

Salt

Seasoning:

2 tablespoons steak seasoning blend

2 teaspoons dried oregano leaves

2 teaspoons dried thyme leaves

Red Wine Pan Sauce:

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

3/4 cup dry red wine

1 can (13-3/4 to 14-1/2 ounces) ready-to-serve beef broth

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press evenly onto all surfaces of beef roast.

Cook's Tip: Pepper seasoning blend may be substituted for steak seasoning blend.

Place roast, fat side up, in shallow roasting pan. Insert ovenproof meat thermometer so tip is centered in thickest part of beef, not resting in fat or touching bone. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 350°F oven 1-3/4 to 2-1/4 hours for medium rare; 2-1/4 to 2-3/4 hours for medium doneness.

Remove roast when meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 145°F for medium. Transfer roast to carving board; tent loosely with aluminum foil. Let stand 15 to 20 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10 to 15°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Meanwhile prepare Red Wine Pan Sauce. Skim fat from pan drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon. Heat reserved 1 tablespoon fat in 3-quart saucepan over medium heat until hot. Add onion; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until tender. Meanwhile place roasting pan over medium heat; add wine. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until browned bits attached to pan are dissolved. Add wine mixture and broth to onion in saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook 12 to 13 minutes or until reduced by about 1/3 (about 1-1/3 cups). Reduce heat to low. Combine butter and flour in small bowl until smooth. Whisk into wine sauce; cook and stir 1 minute or until sauce is thickened.

Carve roast into slices; season with salt, as desired. Serve with wine sauce.