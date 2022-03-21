The Ridge Greenfield Ukraine donation collection

The humanitarian crisis in Ukraine has many wondering what can we do. The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield has been collecting thousands of items to send to the Ukraine/Moldova border, and you can help.

The lead pastor says in times of crisis, it's inspiring to see the community come together.

"It’s the beauty of the Milwaukee spirit," said Jodi Tonarelli, executive pastor.

Thanks to volunteers working two shifts, 30 pallets have been assembled, all in response to the growing humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We’re hoping to get 45 pallets total packed," said Tonarelli.

Boxes are being stuffed with essentials, ranging from non-perishable food items to hygiene products and medical supplies.

"The cost of flying a full cargo plane is approximately $110,000," said Tonarelli. "We have some business, some other churches and people from our church stepping in and donating, being super generous, but we just weren’t there yet."

The We Energies Foundation has stepped in to help.

"It’s heartbreaking, and so what we wanted to do was find some way to help," said Brendan Conway, We Energies.

The foundation is donating $50,000 to the cause. The funds will ensure the supplies can get to refugees as quickly as possible.





"We really hope this $50,000 donation is going to go and, in some small way, help the people who need it the most," said Conway.

Inside the boxes at The Ridge is also hope that these items can make a small difference in the lives of those going through the unimaginable.

"It’s awesome to watch, and it really is inspiring to see our community come together," said Mark Weigt, lead pastor.

The Ridge will continue collecting items until Wednesday, March 23 at 8 p.m. They are still in need of funding to help secure additional transportation to border checkpoints.