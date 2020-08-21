'Hearts of our communities:' Gov. Evers urges COVID-19 safety as Wisconsin schools resume classes

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Aug. 21 shared his goal to keep kids and staff safe as Wisconsin schools begin returning to classes.

"In these difficult times, we need everyone to do their parts because schools are the hearts of our communities," said Gov. Tony Evers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Wednesday released reopening guidance for schools aimed at helping local and tribal health departments investigate and control COVID-19 outbreaks at K-12 schools.

The guidance includes resources to help school staff identify COVID-19 cases, understand contact tracing and more as school districts begin to reopen in different ways statewide.

"We want to make sure we're providing them with every tool available so they can be prepared when outbreaks occur," Gov. Evers said.

Andrea Palm, DHS secretary-designee, said the state continues to see "high disease activity levels" as the school year approaches. With a seven-day average appearing to be on a decline, Palm also pushed a need to ramp-up COVID-19 testing.

"There certainly is not enough testing here in Wisconsin or in our nation overall," said Palm.

As the school year beings, state leaders say districts should continue making decisions to keep their kids and staff as safe as possible.

"Education, health and safety all go hand-in-hand," Gov. Evers said. "That's why it's important, this pandemic has made school this fall such a complicated issue."

When it comes to the state mask mandate, Palm said it is too early to say if it has made a difference. She did say, though, that she anticipates it having a positive effect on case numbers moving forward.