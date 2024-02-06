Heart-shaped deep dish pizzas from Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is offering their heart-shaped signature deep dish pizzas that have become a beloved Valentine’s Day tradition. Guests are encouraged to dish out some love throughout the month of February with family and friends by purchasing 9-inch heart-shaped pizzas that are available for dine-in, carryout or delivery Feb. 1 – Feb. 29 at five Milwaukee area locations.

To avoid the Valentine’s Day rush, heart-shaped pizzas can also be picked up half-baked or from the freezer case at each location to take and bake at home and enjoy at their own convenience.

Lou Malnati’s will also dish out some love throughout Milwaukee by donating $1 for every heart-shaped pizza sold from one of their locations, to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, to help support Feeding America® local food banks.

Heart-shaped deep dish pizzas can be purchased at all five Lou Malnati’s Milwaukee area locations or online at www.loumalnatis.com.

LOU MALNATI'S BROOKFIELD - Full Service Restaurant & Bar

15795 W Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53005 | 414.930.4500

Mon-Thu 11am-11pm

Fri-Sat 11am-12am

Sun 11am-10pm

LOU MALNATI'S FOX POINT - Carryout & Delivery Only

8799 N Port Washington Road, Fox Point, WI 53217 | 414.446.3500

Mon-Thu 4pm-10pm

Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Sun 11am-9pm

**Carryout on Wednesday, Feb.14 will begin at 2 p.m.

LOU MALNATI'S GREENFIELD - Carryout & Delivery Only

4751 S 76th Street, Greenfield, WI 53220 | 414.310.4600

Mon-Thu 4pm-10pm

Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Sun 11am-9pm

**Carryout on Wednesday, Feb.14 will begin at 2 p.m.

LOU MALNATI'S OAK CREEK - Carryout & Delivery Only

8171 S Howell Ave, Oak Creek, WI 53154 | 414.260.0800

Mon-Thu 4pm-10pm

Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Sun 11am-9pm

**Carryout on Wednesday, Feb.14 will begin at 2 p.m.

LOU MALNATI'S WAUKESHA - Carryout & Delivery Only