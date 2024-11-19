Expand / Collapse search

Hazardous materials response at Maitland Park in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 19, 2024 10:00am CST
Milwaukee
Maitland Park, Milwaukee

    • A hazardous materials team responded Maitland Park to an incident on Tuesday.
    • Deputies discovered several containers of possible hazardous materials.
    • This is a developing story.

MILWAUKEE - There was a hazardous materials response at Maitland Park in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 19. 

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells FOX6 News that deputies responded to Maitland Park for a possible domestic violence incident.

Maitland Park, Milwaukee

While at the park, deputies came across an encampment of some sort and found jug-like containers with what they believed contained possible hazardous chemicals.

A hazmat team responded to contain and dispose of the material. Park rangers moved the encampment.

There is currently no danger to the public. 

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post. 

