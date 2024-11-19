Hazardous materials response at Maitland Park in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - There was a hazardous materials response at Maitland Park in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office tells FOX6 News that deputies responded to Maitland Park for a possible domestic violence incident.
Maitland Park, Milwaukee
While at the park, deputies came across an encampment of some sort and found jug-like containers with what they believed contained possible hazardous chemicals.
A hazmat team responded to contain and dispose of the material. Park rangers moved the encampment.
There is currently no danger to the public.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.