HAWS in Waukesha to receive 15 homeless dogs from Louisiana

At the request of Wings of Rescue and the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), HAWS in Waukesha will receive 15 homeless dogs while coordinating 37 more dogs to go to HAWS shelter partners: Washington County Humane Society, Humane Society of Jefferson County, Humane Society of Sheboygan County and Lakeshore Humane Society in advance of Hurricane Delta making landfall.

Wings of Rescue collaborated with the ASPCA to transport these unowned dogs from Louisiana to make room for displaced pets and keep these shelter animals safe and out of Hurricane Delta’s path. The dogs will be made available for adoption at HAWS in the coming days.

"HAWS, along with our community is honored to be a part of this rescue mission and welcome these pets into new loving homes here in Wisconsin," said HAWS Executive Director Lynn Olenik.

This transport is part of a continued collaboration between the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue to move more than 400 pets impacted by this year’s active hurricane season to shelters across the country, including locations in Alabama, Delaware, Maine, New Jersey, Oregon, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Virginia and Texas.