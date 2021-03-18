Haven't been to the Milwaukee Public Museum in a while? Get in today for free!

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - We're very lucky to have so many great museums here in Milwaukee, and while most have been closed for some time because of the pandemic, a few are once again open! Brian is at the Milwaukee Public Museum with what you need to know when you head back to the museum.

When you enter the Rainforest at The Milwaukee Public Museum, you’re immediately surrounded by a mountain of biological diversity

Brian is gearing up for today's free day with some tips on how to navigate through Milwaukee's version of nature's fragile masterpiece.

About Milwaukee Public Museum (website)

The mission of the Milwaukee Public Museum is to inspire curiosity, excite minds, and increase desire to preserve and protect our world's natural and cultural diversity through exhibitions, educational programs, collections, and research.

Haven’t been to The Milwaukee Public Museum in a while? No problem, you can get in today for free!

Brian is learning more about the free day and how one local business helped provide virtual opportunities for teachers, students, families and lifelong learners.

The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) is Wisconsin’s natural history museum, welcoming over half a million visitors annually. Located in downtown Milwaukee, the Museum was chartered in 1882, opened to the public in 1884, and currently houses more than 4 million objects in its collections. MPM has three floors of exhibits that encompass life-size dioramas, walk-through villages, world cultures, dinosaurs, a rainforest, and a live butterfly garden, as well as the Daniel M. Soref Dome Theater & Planetarium.

Did you know that the Milwaukee Public Museum houses tens of thousands of fossils from around the world?

Brian is learning more about the museum's Community of Curiosity programming on dinosaurs that can be accessed virtually before, during, or after your visit.

As the saying goes, being a member has its benefits. And that’s no different at the Milwaukee Public Museum

Brian is there with details on the perks of being a member at the museum.