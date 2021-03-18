Haven't been to the Milwaukee Public Museum in a while? Get in today for free!

We're very lucky to have so many great museums here in Milwaukee, and while most have been closed for some time because of the pandemic, a few are once again open! Brian is at the Milwaukee Public Museum with what you need to know when you head back to the museum.

About Milwaukee Public Museum (website)

The mission of the Milwaukee Public Museum is to inspire curiosity, excite minds, and increase desire to preserve and protect our world's natural and cultural diversity through exhibitions, educational programs, collections, and research.

The Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) is Wisconsin’s natural history museum, welcoming over half a million visitors annually. Located in downtown Milwaukee, the Museum was chartered in 1882, opened to the public in 1884, and currently houses more than 4 million objects in its collections. MPM has three floors of exhibits that encompass life-size dioramas, walk-through villages, world cultures, dinosaurs, a rainforest, and a live butterfly garden, as well as the Daniel M. Soref Dome Theater & Planetarium.