Have you seen? MPD seeks suspect in church burglary near 24th and Hampton

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Departments has asked for public assistance locating and identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary that took place on Tuesday, July 7.



Police said the suspect broke into a church near 24th and Hampton and removed property, fleeing in a dark-colored car around 5:15 a.m.



The suspect is described as a male, 20-25 years old, African-American with a tattoo on his right forearm. He was seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt.



If you have any information, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.



