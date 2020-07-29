Have you seen him? MPD seeks man who stole from car

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for illegally entering a vehicle on Saturday, July 25.

Police described him the suspect as 25 years old, 5’11” tall, 170 pounds with a muscular build and Black with black hair. He was seen wearing a white tank top and white shorts.

Police said he took property from the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

If you have any information, contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.