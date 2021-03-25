Have you seen her? Wauwatosa police seek missing 17-year-old

article

The Wauwatosa Police Department has asked for the public's help finding missing 17-year-old Ava Wyderka.

Police said Wyderka was last seen on March 18 and is believed to be in the area, near Fond du Lac and Ridge in Milwaukee.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Wyderka is described as 5'3" and 120 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 414-471-8430.