Have you seen Abigail Ladwig? 3-year-old reported missing in northern Wisconsin

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a 3-year-old girl who followed her dog into the woods.

Abigail Ladwig was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, August 9 near Winter, Wisconsin.

She is described as being a white female, 41 pounds, 2'11" and was last seen wearing a black shirt with a flower on it. She was barefoot.

A photo of Abigail wearing the shirt she was last seen in.

The dog has since been located.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Abigail, you're asked to call the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office at 715-634-4858.