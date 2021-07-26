Have you ever wanted to take your dog to a bar? Now you can

Have you ever wanted to take your dog to a bar, but weren’t allowed to bring them in? Now you can. There’s a new hangout for humans and hounds in Waukesha and Brian is getting a look at what makes The Hounds & Tap so unique.

About The Hounds & Tap (website)

We first met as business partners in the corporate world and quickly became friends swapping stories about our animals! When we weren’t talking dogs, we dreamed about owning a business that was truly focused on dogs. We wanted a place that offered it all… daycare, boarding, grooming AND a place where we could meet up with friends, enjoy a drink and let our dogs play off-leash in a safe, fun and positive environment.