Have an air fryer? Check out this recipe for ginger sesame beef

Have an air fryer? Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for air fryer ginger sesame beef.

Ingredients

1-1 ½ lbs. Skirt Steak, sliced into ¼ in. slices

2 Tbsp. lite rice vinegar

¾ cup low sodium soy sauce

3 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. ginger, grated

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 tsp. red chile flakes

2 Tbsp. sesame seeds, divided

1 lb. fresh green beans, trimmed and washed

1 carrot, grated

Preparation

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk to combine rice vinegar, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic powder, and vegetable oil.

Place Sirloin strips and green beans in 2 separate food-safe plastic bags. Split the marinade in half between the beef and green beans.

Add 1 Tbsp. of sesame seeds to the bag of beef. Add red chile flakes to the bag of green beans. Close both bags securely then ensure contents are well coated with marinade by massaging or lightly shaking bags. Marinate in the refrigerator for 10 to 30 minutes.

Remove beef and green beans from bags. Discard the marinade from the beef bag. Reserve marinade from green beans, as desired for additional sauce after cooking.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR 5-7 QUART AIR FRYER

Preheat the air fryer to 400°F, according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Spray the inside of the air fryer basket with cooking spray. Start by cooking the green beans. Cook for 8-12 minutes, until crispy and slightly brown, flipping halfway through. Remove cooked green beans from the air fryer. Set aside and keep warm.

Next, place beef in the air fryer, being careful to not overcrowd the basket, cooking in batches if necessary. Cook for 8-10 minutes per batch, flipping halfway through. Cook until outside of beef is browned, no longer pink, and reaches a minimum internal temperature of 145°F. Remove beef from the air fryer.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR A LARGE, MULTI-RACK AIR FRYER

Preheat the air fryer to 400°F, according to manufacturer’s instructions.

Place green beans on the top rack of the air fryer and beef on the lower roasting rack. Cook beef and green beans for 8 to 12 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until green beans are crispy and beef is browned, no longer pink, and reaches a minimum internal temperature of 145°F. Remove beef and green beans from the air fryer.

Serve with grated carrot, remaining sesame seeds and sauce, as desired.