Have a passion for creativity? Art projects Art-N-Soul Design Studio can help

Brian is in Brookfield showing off a space where you can learn some new skills.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - If you have a passion for creativity and love unique art projects Art-N-Soul Design Studio can help. Brian is in Brookfield showing off a space where you can learn some new skills.

There’s no better time to take on a project than during a pandemic.

Brian is at Art-N-Soul Design Studio where old furniture can be turned into a functional piece of art.

About Art-N-Soul Design Studio

Mission​

If you have a PASSION for CREATIVITY and becoming the BEST version of yourself, then this is the place for you! The Art-N-Soul Design Studio is a space to help cultivate and enhance the inner artist in people of all ages and skills.

Art-N-Soul Design Studio can help get you ready with some fantastic decor. Brian is in Brookfield with some decorating ideas for the holdays.

What We Do

We offer a unique experience with all types of mixed media arts including: canvas painting, chalking, wood boards, jewelry and much more. Be yourself and get creative in a fun, inspiring atmosphere. Whether you want to get the gals together for a Ladies' Night Out, are looking for a new art project to learn, want to make a personalized gift for someone, or need a fun space to host an event - you're in luck!

He’s in Brookfield at Art-N-Soul Design Studio where they can help you create a masterpiece in minutes.