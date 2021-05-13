Art-N-Soul is a retail store and studio that inspires guests through art

If you have a passion for creativity and love trying new projects Art-N-Soul Design Studio can help. Brian is in Brookfield showing off a space where they have a variety of workshops the entire family can enjoy.

About Art-N-Soul Design Studio (website)

Our mission is simple - to bring joy to people and to make it easy for them to share that joy with others.

We create an experience for you - whether it's shopping for the perfect gift, or learning a new skill and making something awesome in one of our classes or workshops. We're sure you'll leave the studio happier than you did walking in the door.

I opened Art-N-Soul Design Studio in 2018, but I've been teaching for 20+ years out of my home studio. I have a passion for helping people explore their creativity and become the best version of themselves; there is nothing sweeter than to see people grow in self-esteem and confidence through creating art. My dream has always been to have a space where people could be inspired and be creative...and this studio is my dream come true.