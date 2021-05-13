Art-N-Soul is a retail store and studio that inspires guests through art, gifts and creative experiences
Brian is in Brookfield seeing what’s in store for their grand re-opening going on today and tomorrow.
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - If you have a passion for creativity and love trying new projects Art-N-Soul Design Studio can help. Brian is in Brookfield showing off a space where they have a variety of workshops the entire family can enjoy.
If you have a passion for creativity and love trying new projects Art-N-Soul Design Studio can help
Brian is in Brookfield showing off a space where they have a variety of workshops the entire family can enjoy.
About Art-N-Soul Design Studio (website)
Our mission is simple - to bring joy to people and to make it easy for them to share that joy with others.
Art-N-Soul is a mixed media art studio that offers art classes for various projects, holds personalized events, and has a boutique of handmade decor.
Brian is in Brookfield at this unique studio doing some gel printing.
We create an experience for you - whether it's shopping for the perfect gift, or learning a new skill and making something awesome in one of our classes or workshops. We're sure you'll leave the studio happier than you did walking in the door.
Looking for some high-end handmade accessories for your wardrobe? Or maybe some D-I-Y décor
Brian can help. He’s in Brookfield at Art-N-Soul Design Studio where the items are unique and one-of-a-kind.
I opened Art-N-Soul Design Studio in 2018, but I've been teaching for 20+ years out of my home studio. I have a passion for helping people explore their creativity and become the best version of themselves; there is nothing sweeter than to see people grow in self-esteem and confidence through creating art. My dream has always been to have a space where people could be inspired and be creative...and this studio is my dream come true.
Art-N-Soul Design Studio in Brookfield is a space where people can shop, be inspired and support the community
Brian is showing off some cool guitars that are being sold to help those who’ve served our country.
Art-N-Soul is a retail store and studio that inspires guests through art
Gifts and creative experiences. Brian is in Brookfield seeing what’s in store for their grand re-opening going on today and tomorrow.