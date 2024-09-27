Harvest Fair at State Fair Park from Sept. 27-29

Harvest Fair this weekend
Brian Kramp is at State Fair Park with details on some good ol’ fall family fun!
Pumpkin Bowling, Make Your Own Scarecrows and Pumpkin Spice Cram Puffs are back this weekend at Harvest Fair.
Log rolling, wood chopping and axe throwing
Brian Kramp is with a log rolling, wood chopping and axe throwing lumberjack that plans on bringing some family friendly fun to State Fair Park.
Stuffing scarecrows
Brian Kramp is seeing how you can create some memories with your family while helping a good cause.
Family activities at State Fair Park
Brian Kramp is with a new vendor who's creating "Badger Botes" during this weekend's event.
Cream Puff Pavilion
Unique and seasonal items
Brian Kramp is with a local vendor enjoying some of the scents available inside the Central Marketplace at State Fair.