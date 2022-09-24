Harvest Fair 2022: West Allis, thousands celebrate everything fall

article

Harvest Fair is back in West Allis – and Saturday, Sept. 24 was a perfect day to enjoy all things fall.

It is not as easy as it looks. But bring a smile and your favorite flannel, and you are bound to have fun.

"Fall is the best time of year," said Lee LeCaptain, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show.

Father-son duo Lee and Lyle LeCaptain and their rolling dog Gracie returned to the Harvest Fair for a third year – coming all the way from Florida.

"It's kind of like the polar bear living in the south. So when I get up here, I’m like, ‘Ahh, this is great,’" LeCaptain said.

Lyle LeCaptain at 2022 Harvest Festival in West Allis

But they are true cheeseheads at heart.

"It’s a way to get back to where my roots are and where I grew up and enjoyed," LeCaptain said.

The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show is one of the many attractions to get you in the mood for fall this year. From the pumping patch to pumpkin bowling, there was something for everyone – and all with free admission!

"We want people in the community to come and visit us. People come with their families and that’s a big cost. So we want to make sure we can keep it free for the community," said Tess Kerksen, Wisconsin State Fair Park Public Relations.

The staff hopes Harvest Fair really helps you ring in the new season stress-free.

"They’re not going to be worried about where the next paycheck is coming from, where the food is coming from or that gallon of gas. They’re just going to sit here and relax and have a good time," LeCaptain said.

Harvest Fair is open on Sunday, Sept. 25 as well – with gates opening at 10 a.m. Learn more information about all that's available during this year's fair.