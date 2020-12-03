Hartland police need help locating critically missing 58-year-old man

article

The Hartland Police Department is looking for 58-year-old Richard Franzel. He is a critical missing/endangered person.

Police say he left the Four Winds subdivision area on foot. He was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2. He is approximately 5' 8" tall, 170 pounds with gray/brown hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes. He did not have a hat or gloves with him.

It is unknown if he is armed at this time. If you see Richard, don't approach him and call 911 immediately.