Hartland pet store spray-painted with swastikas, message of hate

You will find lots of colorful creatures at Hartland's LC Pets. But it was a human spotted outside the store on Wednesday, June 7 that owner Amy Andersen says left a message of hate.

"It's disheartening to have this happen in our community," Andersen said.

Someone spray-painted swastikas on the front and back doors of the store. Messages like "book burning club" and others FOX6 News had to blur were all over the pavement.

Messages left in front of Hartland pet store

Hartland Police Department's deputy chief told FOX6 News, "This incident is still under police investigation. We are not sharing any specifics of the case at this time."

"People don't like it when you have the same beliefs," Andersen said.

Andersen's husband, Troy, is a Merton school board member. He declined an interview. He said he started receiving threats after a principal resigned.

In April, the board censured Troy over his social media posts.

Andersen said her family was targeted because they are Republicans.

"It's disheartening that there are people right here in this community that say that we did this to bring attention to ourselves," Andersen said.

Anderson said a video taken from the hardware store across the parking lot proves someone else did this to them. For the person responsible, she had this message.

Video taken from the hardware store across the parking lot

"It not only affects us but the community itself," Andersen said.

Troy Andersen said he never advocated for any book bans while on the school board. In fact, he said a colleague will soon file a motion to reverse his censure.

The Andersens are inviting people to the store on Saturday afternoon, June 10,to cover what is left of the graffiti in sidewalk chalk.