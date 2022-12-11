Hartland Make-A-Wish 'Skating with Santa' fundraiser

During the season of giving, Santa gave a helping hand to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

The "Skating with Santa" fundraiser in Hartland Sunday, Dec. 11 raised money to help kids' wishes come true.

At the Mullett Ice Center, families got to enjoy games, a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating and, of course, lots of skating.

Even Santa, himself, said it was a blast.

"Fantastic seeing the smiles on the kids' faces," said Santa. "Super. So many photos, so many Merry Christmases, so many Santas. Oh my God, it's so much fun."