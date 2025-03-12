Hartland industrial park fire; multiple crews on scene

article

The Brief Multiple crews arrived on the scene of a structure fire in Hartland's Industrial Park on Wednesday, March 12. Fire crews are asking residents to stay clear of the area to give them space to work.



What we know:

The Hartland Fire Department said numerous mutual aid agencies are working to contain the commercial structure fire in Hartland's Industrial Park.

Fire crews are asking residents to stay clear of the area to give them space to work.

What we don't know:

There is no word on the cause of the fire or any injuries.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.