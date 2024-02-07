Hartland church helps LGBTQ kids; seeks donations, 'safe space' renovation

A Hartland church is stepping up to help LGBTQ kids who feel uncomfortable at school.

After only a few months, "The Safe House" is a room that is starting to fall apart.

"It was all a response to the kids letting us know they didn’t feel safe in their schools," said Jim Langreder.

Langreder came up with the idea in summer 2023 after Arrowhead's school board banned "safe space" signs in the district. He welcomed LGBTQ kids to a place some had never been to before. Langreder is the pastor at Hartland's First Congregational United Church of Christ.

"The message of Jesus was to love everyone," Langreder said.

Jim Langreder

Langreder said the room was originally only used once a month. Now, two dozen teens are coming there to study and hang out multiple times a week.

"The need is definitely there," said Darcy Sobczak, a parent.

Sobczak has two children at Arrowhead High School. One identifies as non-binary.

"They seem more comfortable. More confident. Just having a space where they can come and just be themselves," Sobczak said.

Darcy Sobczak

The church just got a grant from the Wisconsin Conference United Church of Christ for renovations. But it is not enough. Langreder set up a GoFundMe and a goal of $3,000. He said the kids want to add a library and hold an alternative prom there.

"We’re not separating or segregating them from anything – we’re trying to include them and teach them you are OK the way you are," Langreder said.

Langreder said attendance for Sunday service has even doubled since February 2023. He hopes the sign outside his church which reads "All Are Welcome" is understood by all.

"Anyone here is welcome," Langreder said.

The pastor said there is always at least one adult supervising the group.

FOX6 News reached out by email to Arrowhead for comment about students who do not feel safe at school. We did not hear back.