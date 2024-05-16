Hartland Children's Business Fair encourages entrepreneurship

The first-ever Hartland Children's Business Fair will allow kids ages 6 to 14 to create a business for a day.

That includes developing a brand, creating a product or service, building a marketing strategy, and then opening for customers at the one-day marketplace.

The Hartland Children's Business Fair will take place on Saturday, June 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at Nixon Park.