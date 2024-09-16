Expand / Collapse search

Hartland boutique Lorraine’s Legacy offers local artisanal products

Published  September 16, 2024 7:54am CDT
Out and About
Make your own Garland at Lorraine’s Legacy

As fall approaches, home décor will slowly get swapped out. The team behind Lorraine’s Legacy invite you to create something special at their new boutique. Brian Kramp is in Hartland seeing how you can make your own garland.

HARTLAND, Wis. - Head to Hartland and visit Lorraine’s Legacy, a small boutique that offers plenty of unique home decor, jewelry, and candles made by local artisans.

To learn more about the new store which opened this past May, click here.

Planting and painting at Lorraine's Legacy

Few local boutiques allow you to plant your own succulents in store, but Lorraine’s Legacy is no ordinary place. Brian Kramp is in Hartland with a local family that’s helping fight street homelessness with succulents.

Lorraine’s Legacy - Gingersnaps

Looking for a unique gift that’s locally made? Lorraine’s Legacy can help. Brian Kramp is in Hartland checking out a store that has unique items from more than 30 local artisans.

11-year-old making beaded bracelets

There aren’t many 11-year-olds that have their handmade creation in a store, but for one local girl, her crafty items are more than just bracelets. Brian Kramp is at Lorraine’s Legacy in Hartland with the young entrepreneur behind C’s Creations.

Getting thrifty at Lorraine’s Legacy

If birds, butterflies, and bees make you happy, you’ll love some of the home décor at Lorraine’s Legacy in Hartland. Brian Kramp is with a local vendor that’s transforming thrifted treasures into timeless art.

