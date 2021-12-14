Hartland armed robbery, several vehicles entered: police

article

Hartland police are investigating an armed robbery of a motor vehicle that happened on Sunnyslope Drive on Tuesday morning, Dec. 14. Officials say the crime happened around 5 a.m.

Police describe the suspect as a male, Black, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray stocking hat.

The victim's vehicle was located a short distance from where the robbery occurred, but the suspect was no longer on the scene when officers arrived.

In addition to the armed robbery, officials say several unlocked vehicles were entered.