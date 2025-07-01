Hartford train derailment; diesel fuel spill cleanup underway

The Brief Crews are cleaning up after thousands of gallons of diesel fuel spilled after a train derailment in Hartford. Officials said it is unclear how long it will take to clean up the mess and fix the railroad tracks. The DNR said there is no threat to anyone in the area.



A messy cleanup enters a second day in Hartford after a train derailed and thousands of gallons of diesel fuel spilled.

Cleanup well underway

What we know:

On Tuesday, July 1, it was all about the remediation and cleanup process. Many of the train cars are now removed from the tracks. But what is left in the ground, that could take time to clean up. More than 24 hours later, you can still smell it.

"That is just the diesel fuel smell from it being in the ground," said Tony Burgard, Hartford Fire Chief.

Tony Burgard, Hartford Fire Chief

Chief Burgard said his hazardous materials crews responded to the train derailment Monday morning. Two of the engines were leaking diesel fuel.

What they're saying:

"That was spilling to the other side of the tracks as well; so coming out gallons and gallons at a time," Burgard said.

Hartford train derailment

Burgard said when a leak like this happens, time matters for the environmental impact. He and other fire crews worked quickly to stop the leak from spreading, by using tools to contain it.

"We can put those around the spills to contain them. We also were out digging trenches and digging holes, so diesel fuel would run into those and not spread further and not towards the waterways," Burgard said.

Dealing with the spill

Dig deeper:

Burgard said they had damaged firefighter gear from the diesel. It has now been sent out of state for specialized cleaning.

Hartford train derailment

Meanwhile, the DNR said the spill in Hartford is contained and did not impact surface water or anything downstream.

Diesel full spills "common"

By the numbers:

Officials said diesel fuel spills are common. In 2023, the DNR had 264 reports of diesel spills statewide. In 2024, that number was 248. So far in 2025, DNR officials said there have been 151 fuel spills.

Hartford train derailment

"Oil can be degraded over time by bacteria that are in the ground. So over time, the effects could go away," said Patrick McNamara, Professor of environmental engineering at Marquette University.

Now, an environmental contractor, Clean Harbors, and the railroad staff are working to remove the derailed train and fix the tracks.

DNR officials say it's difficult to determine how long it will take to clean up the mess. The good news for now – there is no threat to anyone in the area.