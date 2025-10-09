article

The Brief Toilet papering Hartford High School is a decades-old homecoming prank. This year, school resource officers turned the tables on the students.



The Hartford Police Department dealt rolls of toilet-paper payback to students at last week's homecoming football game, turning the tables on a decades-old prank.

What they're saying:

Last week was homecoming for the Hartford Orioles. In a Facebook post, the department said toilet papering – or TP-ing – the high school has been a student prank for years.

Usually, officers respond after the fact. This time, they "(intentionally) ALMOST caught up with them in the act." The students scrambled and left behind a leaf blower and some spare toilet paper rolls.

Officers decided to serve the students their "paperwork" by getting even at the homecoming football game on Oct. 3. The school resource officers skipped the citations and instead gave the student section "a taste of their own medicine."

"No arrests, no lectures – just some good old-fashioned payback and a whole lot of laughter," the department wrote.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Officer toilet paper students at homecoming game (Courtesy: Harford Police Department)