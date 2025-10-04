Hartford barn fire, burn pit flames spread to structure: officials

article

A barn in Hartford, near Badgers and Clover, went up in flames on Friday afternoon. The fire department said flames from an unattended burn pit spread to the structure. No one was injured.



A barn in Hartford went up in flames on Friday afternoon after officials said fire from an unattended burn pit spread to the structure.

What they're saying:

Harford Fire & Rescue was called to the scene near Badger Road and Clover Road around 1:25 p.m. Heavy smoke could be seen from more than a mile away.

Firefighters arrived to find the metal pole barn on fire, and one of two vehicles inside the building was also on fire. A 911 caller reported that someone was trying to get into the building to remove equipment at the time, but an occupant told fire personnel that no one was inside.

Firefighters used a fire suppression tool to knock down the flames and slow their growth. Multiple hoselines were used to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured, though EMS crews provided rehabilitation efforts for firefighters and staffed an ambulance at the scene.

Dig deeper:

Hartford Fire & Rescue said investigators determined an occupant had been burning cardboard and other items in a burn pit behind the building earlier in the afternoon.

Officials said the occupant went inside the house, and the unattended fire spread to plastic storage totes outside the building and then into the building. That led to a vehicle inside the barn starting on fire before a passerby on the road saw the flames and called 911.