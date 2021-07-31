Hartford plane crash, 2 hospitalized

A plane crashed in a town of Hartford cornfield on Saturday morning, July 31, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said. Two occupants were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. directly west of Hartford Municipal Airport on County Trunk U south of Arthur Road.

According to a caller, the plane was occupied by two people – one male and one female. The male appeared to be conscious and in shock, the female was not conscious, according to the caller.

Upon arrival, officers determined the female would need to be extricated from the plane. It was determined that the male is a pilot and was receiving "instruction/supervision" by the female, who is an instructor.

The male was taken to the hospital via ambulance, and then via Flight for Life to a different hospital. The female was extricated and taken to the hospital via Life Net helicopter. Officials did not release details regarding their condition.

The Federal Aviation Administration Milwaukee Office assisted at the scene.

