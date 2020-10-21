Hartford man sentenced to 27 years for sex trafficking

article

A Wisconsin man accused of forcing women into working as prostitutes was sentenced Wednesday to 27 years in prison.

Christopher Childs, 48, of Hartford, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

Authorities said the women worked out of strip clubs in Dodge County and other clubs outside of Wisconsin.

“This 27-year sentence reflects that sex trafficking is a horrific, dehumanizing crime," U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement. “The prosecution was only possible because some of Childs’ victims had the courage to bring the truth to light.”

Childs operated as a trafficker in the Milwaukee area and elsewhere since about 1996, prosecutors said.

Six of his victims gave victim impact statements, some of whom testified at Wednesday's hearing.

