Hartford child saves mom's life

When someone is experiencing a medical emergency, every minute counts, and it's because of the quick actions of a 5-year-old that her mom is alive today.

Like all 5-year-olds, curiosity leads life, but for Adalynn, her bravery is what saved her mom's.

"I said, 'Hurry up, get home,’" Adalynn said.

"She was having a blockage and possible stroke," said Tim Holzhauer of the Hartford Fire Department.

Chelsey Chmielewski was suffering from a stroke while her husband was at work.

Young Adalynn, who doesn't know how to read or write, did know something was wrong.

"I called Dad, and I knew how to call him because of the emojis," the 5-year-old said.

"Dad, Mom needs help getting up. Can you please get home quick?" a voicemail said.

"She went ahead and kept calling, and finally, he said, ‘Something is wrong that she’s calling back-to-back,’" said Chmielewski. "He listened to the voicemail she left, and he immediately came home and called 911."

It's because of Adalynn's heroic actions that her mom is standing today.

"I’m forever grateful, and extremely, as her mother, I’m very proud of her," she said.

The Hartford family met the EMS workers who responded to the call. After a tour of the fire station, it was a meeting of all kinds of heroes.

"It just means that what we do and the message that we try and get out for early notification for young children is working," said Holzhauer.

Chelsey is on the road to recovery but said she hopes by sharing her story that parents will take the time to sit down with their kids and talk about what to do in case of an emergency.