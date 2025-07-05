Hartford apartment building fire; sparked by consumer fireworks
HARTFORD, Wis. - A fire at an apartment building in Hartford on Friday, July 4, was sparked by consumer fireworks being launched into the air nearby, Hartford Fire & Rescue officials said.
Fire caused by fireworks
What we know:
Hartford firefighters were dispatched to the Rincon Apartments on N. Main Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday, for a report of fire on the roof of the building. Hartford police in the area reported seeing flames forming from the roof.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Initially, officers took several extinguishers to the roof and were able to extinguish the fire. However, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke still coming from the roof.
Hartford police officers helped get occupants out of their apartments.
Firefighters used a hose line to fully extinguish the smoldering fire.
Nobody was hurt in the fire.
The impacted area was isolated to just a portion of the roof, and there was minor water damage to one apartment.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Assistance was provided by: Hartford Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch. Mutual aid assistance was provided through MABAS by: St Lawrence Fire Company, Lifestar Ambulance, Slinger Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, and Neosho Fire Department.
Featured
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Hartford Fire & Rescue.