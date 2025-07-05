Hartford apartment building fire; sparked by consumer fireworks

article

The Brief Hartford firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building fire on N. Main Street late on Friday, July 4. Officials say the fire was sparked by consumer fireworks that had been launched nearby. Nobody was hurt in the fire – and one apartment suffered minor water damage.



A fire at an apartment building in Hartford on Friday, July 4, was sparked by consumer fireworks being launched into the air nearby, Hartford Fire & Rescue officials said.

Fire caused by fireworks

What we know:

Hartford firefighters were dispatched to the Rincon Apartments on N. Main Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday, for a report of fire on the roof of the building. Hartford police in the area reported seeing flames forming from the roof.

Initially, officers took several extinguishers to the roof and were able to extinguish the fire. However, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke still coming from the roof.

Hartford police officers helped get occupants out of their apartments.

Firefighters used a hose line to fully extinguish the smoldering fire.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The impacted area was isolated to just a portion of the roof, and there was minor water damage to one apartment.

Assistance was provided by: Hartford Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch. Mutual aid assistance was provided through MABAS by: St Lawrence Fire Company, Lifestar Ambulance, Slinger Fire Department, Jackson Fire Department, and Neosho Fire Department.

