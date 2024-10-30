Harris, Trump Wisconsin visit; campaign rallies in Madison, Green Bay

article

The Brief Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will be campaigning in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The Harris campaign plans a "When We Vote We Win" rally in Madison. The Trump campaign is doing an appearance with Brett Favre in Green Bay.



Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will crisscross several swing states on Wednesday, Oct 30, passing each other in Wisconsin.

Harris in Madison

Vice President Harris will be in Madison on Wednesday evening for a "When We Vote We Win" rally and concert. A news release says musical performances will include artists Gracie Abrams, Mumford & Sons, Remi Wolf, and The National’s Matt Berninger and Aaron Dessner.

Trump in Green Bay

The former president is scheduled to appear in Green Bay with retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, a longtime supporter of Trump and other Republicans. Favre spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, winning the NFL's Most Valuable Player award three times and a Super Bowl. But the Pro Football Hall of Famer has been in the news lately for a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi.

FOX6 News hopes to stream both events on FOX6Now.com, the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel and FOX LOCAL.

Reaction and statements

Team Trump Wisconsin Communications Director Jacob Fischer

"Kamala is in Wisconsin today to clean up her righthand man's comments – calling tens of millions of Americans garbage. I don't think Wisconsinites will buy Kamala's desperate attempt to rewrite her disastrous record or cover up her long-time partner, Joe Biden's comments. On November 5, Wisconsin voters will elect President Trump to fix what Kamala broke and Make America Great Again!"