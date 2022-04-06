Expand / Collapse search

Harley-Davidson Museum admission deal: $4.14 on April 14

MILWAUKEE - The Harley-Davidson Museum is offering a one-day admission deal to celebrate Milwaukee on April 14.

On April 14 (a.k.a. 414 – Milwaukee’s area code), the world celebrates the people, places, businesses, and spirit that make up Milwaukee.

Admission for that Thursday is only $4.14 for tickets purchased in advance online. The H-D Museum campus till be open until 8 p.m. that day as well.

A news release says visitors are then invited to stop at MOTOR Bar & Restaurant and The Shop, both of which are proud to feature Milwaukee-made gear, food, drink and fun.

