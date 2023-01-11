Harley-Davidson Milwaukee headquarters; plans to transform campus

article

Harley-Davidson, Inc. announced plans on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park to benefit its employees and its hometown community, in addition to attracting people to Milwaukee's Near West Side.

Heatherwick Studio has been commissioned to conceive an original design that will transform the concrete site into a civic and soulful green gathering space that can be used by everyone, including employees and the local community.

The initial development will be overseen and funded by The Harley-Davidson Foundation, with longer-term sponsorship and donor opportunities, to further enhance the project, being made available in the near future.

A news release says over the past 18 months, the Foundation brought together a broad set of stakeholders – including members of the community – to expand a shared, long-term vision for the Near West Side and set tangible priorities to accelerate progress for its neighborhood. Among the key community needs identified was greenspace.

To deliver this reality, Harley-Davidson has gifted the land identified for the project directly to the Foundation. In developing the project, inputs from multiple stakeholders served as the basis for Heatherwick Studio's unique community park design.

What the transformation will entail

At the heart of the park is "The Hub", a sunken multi-use events space, 83 meters (approximately 272 feet) wide with tiered seating, set among lush plants and trees. The design promotes the idea of togetherness for the community, riders and employees alike.

Its circular layout is defined by a combination of motorcycle driveways and turning circles, parking bays, sidewalks, plants and seats, and 360-degree viewpoints. The Hub will be built with 10 types of locally sourced brick, natural wany-edge timber, and weathered steel with a beautifully warm patina.

In one direction, the Hub will provide views of the handsome brick buildings of the original home of Harley-Davidson. In the other, visitors will see a park sown with 120 native plant species, including 20 species of trees and 100 species of perennials, some of which are sacred to the Forest County Potawatomi. There are also plans for a market street, contemplative garden, and nature playground.

The community park development is set to break ground in spring of 2023 with the park available for use by summer 2024.