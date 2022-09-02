Harley-Davidson 2022 Hometown Rally; Fisher House Wisconsin poker run

The roar of hundreds of Harley-Davidson motorcycles is how you know it's Labor Day weekend in Milwaukee. Harley's Hometown Rally is rumbling through Monday, Sept. 5 – and hundreds of riders hope a weekend fundraiser will put veterans front and center.

Whether they are partying in the parking lot or riding side-by-side on the open road, Harley-Davidson owners are gearing up for a big weekend and a great group ride on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The 15th Annual Big Unit Poker Run will help raise money for Fisher House Wisconsin. The organizations houses veterans' families while their loved ones receive care at the VA.

"We try to take care of the expenses during their most vulnerable time of need," said sports radio host Bill Michaels, who is on the Fisher House Board of Directors.

Bill Michaels

Michaels broadcast live Friday from Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc – to help make Sunday's ride the biggest yet.

"For those men and women who sign on the dotted line that we can put our heads on our pillow at night, we don’t have to a worry – that’s the reason we do what we do," Michaels said.

Outside the dealership, riders show their support for veteran-owned businesses like Badger State Hemp Company.

"Quite frankly, I don’t know how well my business would have been going if it wasn’t for me coming here and hooking up with Wisconsin Harley," said David Landrith, owner of Badger State Hemp Company.

And next door, Steel Tank Brewing Company owner Dave Baron served up a "thank you" to all who have participated in Fisher House rides in the past.

Steel Tank Brewing Company

"I was in Third Infantry Division in Germany," Baron said. "It’s a great cause. Just for remembrance – for active and people who are no longer with us."

Learn more about the 15th annual Poker Run to benefit Fisher House Wisconsin.

Learn much more about the events and demo rides available during the Hometown Rally.