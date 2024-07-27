Harley-Davidson rider raises ovarian cancer awareness

article

Thousands of bikers are in and around Milwaukee for the 2024 Harley-Davidson Homecoming, one of whom is riding for a special purpose.

Julianne Scully came from Illinois not only to celebrate with the community – but to share her story.

"People see the flag, if I wear the shirt, I have a hoodie, and say, ‘Oh hey, what’s that?'" she said. "My teal nails, my bike is teal."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Story behind the color

For Scully, teal is much more than just a pretty color.

"Teal is the color because we say it means ‘take early action and live,’" she said. "Teal is the color for ovarian cancer."

Julianne Scully

Scully was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer 39 years ago when she was 18 years old.

"My mom and my family got me through it," she said.

Ride for Hope

Now, Scully has made it her mission to help other women navigate the same road. She bought her bike after making it 25 years cancer free – that bike, in turn, became the start to Ride for Hope.

"We ride and we raise money for women battling ovarian cancer with financial setbacks," said Scully. "You go to these events and you meet other people, and we just happen to be huge Harley fans, and our friends are huge Harley fans."

Julianne Scully

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

On Scully's weekend trip for the Harley-Davidson Homecoming, she and her husband are sharing their hope to make a difference with the biker community.

"Once it comes down to being a biker, it’s like we all look out for each other no matter what color, race, where you came from, we all kind of look out for each other," said Guillermo Ponce.