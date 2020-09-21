'Hard to take in:' Neighbors react to death of 15-year-old girl

Neighbors say the incident happened in this building and the people who live here are still looking for answers.

"Just looking up at that window where she was," Richard Lester said.

Things are quiet at the Golden Key Motel in Greenfield Monday.

But those staying here are unable to keep quiet about what happened over the weekend.

"It's hard to understand. It's hard to take in. It's just hard," he said.

Police were called to the motel for an unresponsive female Saturday morning.

Officials say live-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the girl that died was just 15 years old.

Richard Lester

"I lost sleep that night. Last night, I couldn't sleep thinking about the poor young lady. It's just miserable," Lester said.

The girl is a former Greenfield School District student.

The district is making counselors available for students and staff to process the tragedy.

But neighbor Richard Lester is still unable to make sense of what happened.

"15-years-old. You know what I mean. What the hell is people thinking?" Lester said.

Lester says he wishes he could have done more.

"To think of the poor parents, my heart goes out to them," he said.

In a joint statement by the Greenfield School District and the police department says, "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this very difficult time."