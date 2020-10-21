'Hang up:' We Energies teams up with law enforcement to stop scams

We Energies is partnering with police to share an important safety message: Stop scams now.

According to a press release from We Energies, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, law enforcement and others across Wisconsin are sharing a simple social media message to warn their followers about the dangers of utility scams.

Over the years, our customers have lost tens of thousands of dollars to con artists. We Energies wants to make sure everyone knows the warning signs so no one else falls victim.

Scammers may:

Pretend to be from We Energies. They may even manipulate your caller ID or use a recorded message that appears to be from the company.

Threaten to turn off your energy right away.

Demand immediate payment — often by prepaid debit card or unusual payment methods like Bitcoin. We will never do that.

We Energies says they are not disconnecting any residential customers right now because of the ongoing pandemic. If you think a scammer is targeting you, hang up! It’s not rude; it’s safe. Call us at 800-242-9137 to see if a call is legit. Call your local law enforcement if you’ve fallen victim to a scam.

For more warning signs, visit our website.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android