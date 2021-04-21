'Hang up:' Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scam

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating fraudulent scams that are targeting elderly citizens.

According to police, callers are posing as a family member who is in trouble with law enforcement or attorneys representing the troubled family member. The caller advises the elderly victim to withdraw a large amount of cash from their bank in order to pay for bail and or attorney fees.

The scammers will then arrange pickup of the cash from the victim’s residence.

Officials say if you receive a phone call from a family member advising they’re in trouble and requesting a large amount of cash please try and verify the legitimacy of this before fulfilling the request.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

If anyone receives this type of phone call, police encourage you to ignore the request, hang up, and contact the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office at 262-548-7122 or your local law enforcement agency.