Hammond couple's baby gives 'peace sign' during ultrasound

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Couple's baby gives 'peace sign' during ultrasound

Everyone is going ‘gaga’ over this ultrasound picture taken in northwest Indiana!

HAMMOND, Ind. - Peace, man.

FOX 32 spoke to the Hammond couple who said they are still beaming after their baby girl's 31-week checkup.

During that appointment, they caught her giving the peace sign.

"She'll be feisty just like Abby, so she's giving us a run so far.  She's a very busy baby," said Kyle Weener.

This will be Abby and Kyle Weener's third child. They have a name already picked out: Eleanor, or Eli, for short.