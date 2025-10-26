Hallowings Pumpkin Carving Festival 2025 at Greendale's Gazebo Park

If you are looking for an early scare and enjoy pumpkin carving, head on over to Gazebo Park in Greendale for some early Halloween fun.

Carve and display a free Pumpkin and leave it on display through Halloween. Gift of Wings will light it up for a great display of nearly 500 pumpkins.

There will also be music, costumes, food and drink and so much more!

Check out the full list of things to do online.

