Hallowings Pumpkin Carving Festival 2025 at Greendale's Gazebo Park

By
Published  October 26, 2025 8:00am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Enjoy pumpkin carving at Gazebo Park in Greendale for some early Halloween fun. That's where we find Scott Fisher. He joined FOX6 WakeUp live to get us ready for the Hallowings event.

GREENDALE, Wis. - If you are looking for an early scare and enjoy pumpkin carving, head on over to Gazebo Park in Greendale for some early Halloween fun.

Carve and display a free Pumpkin and leave it on display through Halloween. Gift of Wings will light it up for a great display of nearly 500 pumpkins.

There will also be music, costumes, food and drink and so much more!

Check out the full list of things to do online.

Halloween is less than a week away and you can get into the spirit early at Gazebo Park in Greendale. Bob Lechtenberg joined FOX6 WakeUp live while expertly carving a pumpkin.

If you want some spooky fun, head on over to Gazebo Park in Greendale for some early Halloween fun. Aleks Skibicki joined FOX6 WakeUp live from Gazebo Park ahead of the Gift of Wings Halloween Parade.

Halloween is less than a week away, and you can get into the spirit of Halloween early at Gazebo Park in Greendale. Scott Fisher joined FOX6 WakeUp once again from Gazebo Park.

