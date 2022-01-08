Hales Corners ambulance crash near 43rd and Oklahoma

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday, Jan. 8 involving a Hales Corners Fire Department ambulance. It happened around 6:15 a.m. near 43rd and Oklahoma. 

According to the Hales Corners Fire Department, the ambulance was on its way back from St. Luke's Hospital and was heading to another call when the crash happened. 

Officials say the ambulance had its sirens going while going through a red light and that is when they got into an accident.  

The two EMS responders were taken to St. Luke's to get checked out and are now currently heading back from the hospital.

