Hale Interchange crash; left lanes closed on I-43/894 WB

article

Due to a crash, the two left lanes on I-43/894 westbound at the Hale Interchange were closed Tuesday, Nov. 9. All system ramps in the Hale Interchange are still open.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, around 3:20 a.m. a semi swerved to avoid hitting a deer and crashed, taking out about 20-feet of guardrail and wrecking the truck.

Towing efforts got underway at 4 a.m. However, the prolonged cleanup is due to the truck carrying a heavy load – 41,000 pounds of steel.

Visit the FOX6Now.com Traffic Tracker by CLICKING HERE.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement



