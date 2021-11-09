Expand / Collapse search

Hale Interchange crash; left lanes closed on I-43/894 WB

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:33AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE COUNTY - Due to a crash, the two left lanes on I-43/894 westbound at the Hale Interchange were closed Tuesday, Nov. 9. All system ramps in the Hale Interchange are still open.    

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, around 3:20 a.m. a semi swerved to avoid hitting a deer and crashed, taking out about 20-feet of guardrail and wrecking the truck. 

Towing efforts got underway at 4 a.m. However, the prolonged cleanup is due to the truck carrying a heavy load – 41,000 pounds of steel. 

Visit the FOX6Now.com Traffic Tracker by CLICKING HERE.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Red Cross: Flu season may further impact blood supply
article

Red Cross: Flu season may further impact blood supply

The American Red Cross continues to address an ongoing emergency blood shortage, and donors are urged to give now to combat the lowest blood supply levels at this time of year in more than a decade.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Prosecutors expected to rest case soon
article

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Prosecutors expected to rest case soon

Prosecutors in Kenosha County are expected to wrap up their case against Kyle Rittenhouse as early as Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Contact 6 got back thousands for FOX6 viewers in October

Speaking with customer service can be time-consuming and stressful. When consumers can’t get the help they need, they can try Contact 6.


 