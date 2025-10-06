Hale House Restaurant damaged by fire, closed until further notice
HALES CORNERS, Wis. - The Hale House Restaurant in Hales Corners was damaged by a fire early Monday, Oct. 6, and will be closed until further notice.
Fire details
What we know:
According to the Hales Corners Fire Department, it and five other agencies responded to a fire at the restaurant at 3:41 a.m.
Firefighters found a fire on the outside of the building that had spread to the interior area of the kitchen. The fire was brought under control by 4:06 a.m.
The fire was discovered by two people passing by on West Forest Home Avenue, who called 911.
The investigation revealed a possible origin of the fire to be a "towel bin" outside but adjacent to the building. The ignition source is unknown at this time.
There were no injuries to any citizens or firefighters.
The Source: The Hales Corner Fire Department sent FOX6 the information.