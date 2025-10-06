Hale House Restaurant damaged by fire, closed until further notice

article

The Brief A fire damaged the Hale House Restaurant in Hales Corners early Monday morning, Oct. 6. The fire appears to have started on the outside of the building and then spread to the inside. No one was injured.



The Hale House Restaurant in Hales Corners was damaged by a fire early Monday, Oct. 6, and will be closed until further notice.

Fire details

What we know:

According to the Hales Corners Fire Department, it and five other agencies responded to a fire at the restaurant at 3:41 a.m.

Firefighters found a fire on the outside of the building that had spread to the interior area of the kitchen. The fire was brought under control by 4:06 a.m.

The fire was discovered by two people passing by on West Forest Home Avenue, who called 911.

The investigation revealed a possible origin of the fire to be a "towel bin" outside but adjacent to the building. The ignition source is unknown at this time.

There were no injuries to any citizens or firefighters.