VIDEO: Guy napping mistaken for a dead body

Rescue teams in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were dispatched to recover a reported dead body from the Arkansas River. So imagine their surprise when they got close enough to see the so-called victim was actually alive and well.

The man was just napping on a lazy summer day on the river.

The Tulsa Fire Department shared video of the Aug. 18 incident that showed the rescue workers kayaking to the fully-clothed man lying in a shallow part of the river, who sits up upon their approach.

Officials are now asking residents in Tulsa to not nap on the river.

"The river is low, but is still potentially dangerous in areas," wrote the fire department on Facebook. "Please stay safe and find alternate ways to stay cool!"

