Guns at Milwaukee airport; TSA stops 19 in 2023

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped 19 handguns at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport security checkpoints in 2023, a decrease from the 21 guns caught in 2022.

Nationwide, TSA officers stopped a total 6,737 firearms at airport security checkpoints. Approximately 93% of these firearms were loaded.

According to a news release, this total surpasses the previous year’s record of 6,542 firearms stopped at checkpoints, and represents the highest one-year total in TSA’s history.

Milwaukee's passengers brought guns to the airport at rates below the national average.

In Milwaukee, TSA screened nearly 3.4 million departing passengers and crew in 2023.

TSA officers at MKE discovered firearms in carry-on luggage at a rate of 5.7 firearms per million passengers screened.

This calculates to a rate of one firearm discovery for every 176,851 travelers screened.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.