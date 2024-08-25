Gun near Waukesha high school; new video of teen suspect being arrested

We are seeing new video of Waukesha police arresting a teen after he pointed a gun at North High School in 2023.

When Waukesha police got word of a teenager with a pillow case over his head, pointing a gun at North High School, they swarmed the area.

New video shows the moment in 2023 when officers spotted the suspect, then-17-year-old Asahel Ali, hiding behind his garage next to the school.

Ali entered guilty pleas in early August to misdemeanor endangering safety and felony bail jump. Felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting an officer were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing. A judge gave Ali credit for the year-and-a-half he already spent in jail – and probation for the other charges.

Five days after sentencing, Ali met with parole staff for the first time. Investigators say it was not a good first impression.

Asahel Ali

While going over the rules of supervision with his female probation officer, prosecutors say Ali pulled down his sweatpants and exposed himself. When Ali complimented the woman's "nail polish" and "muscles," investigators say she told him to leave. Officers say Ali exposed himself again in the front lobby – where he was placed under arrest.

During a search, police say they found marijuana. "Weed is legal here, right?" Ali asked. Police told him no and sent him back to jail. This time, prosecutors charged Ali with two counts of felony bail jumping, possession of THC, and lewd and lascivious behavior.

Ali remains in jail. His attorney requested a competency examination.

Ali was previously charged with stealing a car in Milwaukee County – and breaking a jail cell window in early 2024.

FOX6 News stopped by Ali's house Sunday, Aug. 25, but nobody answered the door.