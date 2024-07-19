Gun pointed, car rammed; Milwaukee man accused

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property for an incident that unfolded at a credit union on the city's northwest side.

The 31-year-old accused is Bryant Harmon.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman walked into the lobby of Milwaukee Police Department District 7 to report an incident that happened at the Educators Credit Union branch on Appleton Avenue on Wednesday, June 17.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The woman told police she had gone to the credit union to pick up a friend who was working at the bank. While waiting, she said the defendant pulled up to the side of her car and tried to engage her in conversation.

The complaint said the woman "stated that she had ignored (Harmon) initially and he got upset with her when she finally did engage in conversation with him because the conversation did not go as he intended and he pulled out a black firearm and told her, '(expletive), I'll shoot you.' She stated that he said this while pointing the gun at her face."

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

When the woman's friend came out of the credit union, she sped away. But the complaint alleged Harmon "chased her out onto W. Nash Ave. and then west on W. Appleton Ave. She said she was trying to get away from the defendant when he started using his car and ramming into the rear of her car. She stated that she ended up turning around in an attempt to get away from him and he continued to follow her."

According to the criminal complaint, the woman "stated that as she was traveling near the area of 76th and Capitol, the defendant was driving in the wrong lane of traffic to catch up with her and when he finally did catch up to her he used his car again to strike her car on the passenger side of her car thereby causing her to rear-end another car, but that car did not stop."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The friend that had been picked up told police "the defendant has been continually harassing her at her job," the complaint said.

Harmon made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, July 19. Cash bond was set at $25,000.